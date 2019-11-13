Bursa Malaysia falls further at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 12.42 points to 1,597.31 against yesterday’s close of 1,609.73. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Bursa Malaysia fell further at mid-afternoon on weak sentiment after the US President Donald Trump offered no new details on the trade talks with China.

Poor earnings posted by some big companies also dampened sentiment and kept the index in the red.

Petronas Chemicals, for example, saw its shares slip 41 sen to RM7.39 after reporting a lower third-quarter net profit, which declined by 55 per cent year-on-year to RM553 million from RM1.21 billion, as average product prices decreased in tandem with lower crude oil prices.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 12.42 points to 1,597.31 against yesterday’s close of 1,609.73.

The index opened 1.15 points higher at 1,610.88.

On the broader market, losers beat gainers 554 to 219 with 347 counters unchanged, 881 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.39 billion shares worth RM871.87 million.

Among the other heavyweights, Maybank was down by 11 sen to RM8.68, Public Bank dropped eight sen to RM19.90 but Tenaga was 10 sen higher at RM13.78.

Of the actives, Trive Property was flat at 1.5 sen, Netx and MTAG eased half-a-sen each to two sen and 61.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index slid 78.38 points to 11,322.62, the FBMT 100 Index lost 75.03 points to 11,138.59 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 76.61 points to 11,863.14.

The FBM Ace contracted 32.53 points to 4,850.97 and the FBM 70 was 47.15 points lower at 14,090.80.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 100.34 points to 15,601.57 after Bank Negara announced the extended maximum tenor of repurchase agreement to five years from 365 days, the Plantation Index fell 47.91 points to 6,920.78 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched down 3.79 points to 152.59. — Bernama