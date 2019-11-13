15 RCEP countries likely to proceed without India, says deputy minister

Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming indications at the recent ASEAN + 5 countries (excluding India) showed that India still has major reservations (about RCEP). — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Indications have shown the 15 Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) countries are likely to proceed with the trade deal without India, said Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming.

He said, indications at the recent ASEAN + 5 countries (excluding India) showed that India still has major reservations (about RCEP).

“At this point in time, chances for India being able to sign the deal seem to be quite low.

“But nevertheless, the fact that we can have substantive conclusion at the ASEAN + 5 countries meeting, showing that we are able to send a very possible message to international trading system, that we are still very much pushing ahead with the multilateral arrangement to include more countries into higher standard free trade agreement, such as RCEP,” he said.

Ong told reporters after delivering the keynote address at “Listing on Bursa: Unlock Your Business Potential through Listing” here, today. — Bernama

