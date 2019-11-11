September 2019 Industrial Production Index grows 1.7pc y-o-y

Workers wrap soap bars at a STS Consumer Product factory in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Industrial Production Index (IPI) grew 1.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in September 2019, slightly lower than the 1.9 per cent y-o-y recorded in August 2019, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In a statement today, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth was driven by the increase in the indices for manufacturing (2.5 per cent y-o-y) and electricity (4.1 per cent y-o-y).

On a y-o-y basis, the manufacturing sector output rose 2.5 per cent in September 2019 after recording a growth of 3.6 per cent in August 2019, he said.

“The major sub-sectors contributing to the increase in September 2019 were transport equipment and other manufactures (6.3 per cent), non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (3.8 per cent) and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (2.1 per cent).

Mohd Uzir also said the electricity sector output increased 4.1 per cent y-o-y in September 2019.

However, he said, the mining sector’s output declined 1.6 per cent y-o-y due to the decrease in the crude oil and condensate index (-4.7 per cent).

The IPI grew 1.6 per cent in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same quarter last year, thanks to the positive growth of the manufacturing index (3.4 per cent) and electricity index (2.1 per cent), he added. — Bernama