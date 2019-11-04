Bursa Malaysia remains firm at mid-afternoon

An analyst said that the index was buoyed by the uptake in heavyweight related counters, despite profit taking in the mid small cap index as well as banking stocks. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained firm with the key index remaining in positive territory in the afternoon session.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.66 points higher at 1,598.00 compared with Friday’s close of 1,593.34.

However, the gap between gainers and losers had narrowed to 394 to 364, while 359 counters were unchanged, 843 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.72 billion shares worth RM1.04 billion.

An analyst said that the index was buoyed by the uptake in heavyweight related counters, despite profit taking in the mid small cap index as well as banking stocks.

Among heavyweights, Dialog and Press Metal both added three sen to RM3.50 and RM4.75, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 12 sen to RM21.82, PPB gained 14 sen to RM18.22 while Tenaga Nasional bagged six sen to RM13.94.

Among the actives, Sapura and Prestariang both gained half-a-sen to 26.5 sen and 52 sen respectively, while Sumatec and Multi Sports were flat at half-a-sen and 1.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 33.49 points stronger at 11,313.62, the FBMT 100 Index improved 37.30 points to 11,126.70, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 56.71 points to 11,881.09.

Meanwhile, the FBM Ace advanced 12.71 points to 4,992.14 and the FBM 70 enlarged 66.93 points to 14,006.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 20.93 points for 15,553.74, the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.50 point to 153.69, and the Plantation Index earned 69.81 points to 6,818.85. — Bernama