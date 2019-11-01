Profit taking continues to weigh on Bursa at mid-afternoon

Profit taking continued to dominate trading on Bursa Malaysia. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Profit taking continued to dominate trading on Bursa Malaysia, with its key index remaining in negative territory in the afternoon session.

At 3.12pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.24 points weaker at 1,588.74 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,597.98.

Selling in the index-linked counters was led by Public Bank, dragging FBM KLCI 3.29 points down after falling 48 sen to RM19.82 with 1.54 million shares changing hands.

The sour market breadth was reflected in the higher number of losers at 452 on the broader market compared with 292 gainers, while 375 counters were unchanged, 842 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.12 billion shares worth RM951.42 million.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga slipped two sen to RM13.84, CIMB eased one sen to RM5.24, IHH lost five sen to RM5.65, while Maybank was flat at RM8.60.

Petronas Chemicals, however, bagged one sen to RM7.48.

Of the actives, Sumatec, Multi Sports and Sapura Energy were flat at half-a-sen, 1.5 sen and 26.5 sen, but Bumi Armada added two sen to 47 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 51.7 points weaker at 11,254.03, the FBMT 100 Index gave up 53.43 points to 11,062.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 32.14 points to 11,797.64 and the FBM 70 fell 22.13 points to 13,928.13.

However, the FBM Ace gained 14.35 points to 4,987.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index erased 106.43 points to 15,550.52, the Plantation Index trimmed 6.9 points to 6,729.19 and the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.47 point to 153.04. — Bernama