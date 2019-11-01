Bursa Malaysia lower at midday

Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower in line with regional peers as weak market sentiment curbed investors’ risk appetite.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.5 points lower at 1,590.48 from yesterday’s close of 1,590.48.

Losses in Public Bank dragged the composite index by 3.29 points after declining 48 sen to RM19.82 with 1.03 million shares transacted.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 408 to 276, while 375 counters were unchanged, 902 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.73 billion shares worth RM723.39 million.

A dealer said the fresh uncertainties over the Sino-US trade deal, with China doubtful that it could have a long-term trade deal with Washington, has pushed investors to opt for profit-taking activities.

Regionally, the Singapore Straits Times Index slipped 0.02 per cent to 3,229.28, Japan’s Nikkei 225 eased 0.5 per cent to 22,811.87 and Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite Index lost 0.38 per cent to 6,204.58.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals trimmed three sen to RM7.44, CIMB eased one sen to RM5.24, and IHH slipped two sen to RM5.68.

Maybank and Tenaga were flat at RM8.60 and RM13.86 respectively.

Of the actives, Sumatec, Multi Sports and Sapura Energy were flat at half-a-sen, 1.5 sen and 26.5 sen respectively, while Bumi Armada added 1.5 sen to 46.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 41.27 points lower at 11,264.46, the FBMT 100 Index fell 42.18 points to 11,073.9 and the FBM Ace shed 4.75 points to 4,968.36.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 14.74 points to 11,815.04 and the FBM 70 decreased 11.75 points to 13,938.51.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index erased 104.26 points to 15,552.69, the Industrial Products & Services Index slipped 0.71 point to 152.8, but the Plantation Index rose 14.33 points for 6,750.42. — Bernama