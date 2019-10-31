Bursa Malaysia continues uptrend at mid-afternoon

At 3.09pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.46 points higher at 1,584.46 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,580. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The upward momentum on Bursa Malaysia continued in the afternoon session as bullish market sentiment following the US interest rate cut sparked interest among investors.

At 3.09pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.46 points higher at 1,584.46 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,580.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outnumbering losers 425 to 326, while 375 counters were unchanged, 866 untraded and 47 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.81 billion shares worth RM1.23 billion.

Yesterday, the US Federal Reserve decided to lower its key interest rate by 25 basis points to between 1.5 and 1.75 per cent, its third cut for this year.

Maybank and CIMB were the biggest contributors to the rise in the composite index with 2.756 points.

Maybank rose seven sen to RM8.54 while CIMB earned eight sen to RM5.17.

Other heavyweights, Tenaga and Public Bank gained eight sen each to RM13.88 and RM19.48, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.44, but IHH lost four sen to RM5.70.

Of the actives, Mudajaya increased 3.5 sen to 37.5 sen, MyEG chalked up eight sen to RM1.14, Velesto inched up half-a-sen to 36.5 sen, Heng Huat added one sen to 13 sen while IFCA slipped one sen to 13 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 37.16 points to 11,231.18, the FBMT 100 Index advanced 35.52 points to 11,041.17, and the FBM Ace surged 70.62 points to 4,956.91.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 22.88 points at 11,820.61 and the FBM 70 edged up 63.21 points to 13,935.42.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index soared 97.18 points to 15,417.32, the Plantation Index perked up 58.57 points to 6,729.51 and the Industrial Products & Services Index inched up 0.12 of-a-point to 153.18. — Bernama