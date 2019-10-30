Bursa Malaysia slightly lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers led gainers 474 to 249, while 368 counters were unchanged, 906 untraded and 50 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Bursa Malaysia was slightly lower shortly after trading resumed in the afternoon session, as mixed market sentiment weighed on investors’ risk appetite.

At 3.10pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.66 point easier at 1,577.13 compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,577.79.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 474 to 249, while 368 counters were unchanged, 906 untraded and 50 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.51 billion shares worth RM1.01 billion.

A dealer said focus was currently on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, scheduled for later today, with the US Federal Reserve expected to lower the key interest rate by 25 basis points.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga gained two sen to RM13.78 and Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.43.

Public Bank eased four sen to RM19.30 and IHH lost five sen to RM5.68, while Maybank was flat at RM8.47.

Of the actives, IFCA was two sen higher at 51.5 sen, Velesto trimmed one sen to 36 sen, Mudajaya rose nine sen to 30 sen and Cuscapi increased three sen to 21 sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 24.18 points to 11,175.44, the FBMT 100 Index declined 21.71 points to 10,988.63, and the FBM Ace erased 36.98 points to 4,891.14.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 38.64 points for 11,777.38 and the FBM 70 fell 97.63 points to 13,863.17.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index advanced 30.09 points to 15,300.26 but the Plantation Index retreated by 42.11 points to 6,651.19 and the Industrial Products & Services Index shed 0.30 point to 152.85. — Bernama