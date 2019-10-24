Bursa stays negative at mid-day on selling pressure

Market breadth remained negative, with losers edging gainers 373 to 286, while 373 counters were unchanged, 965 untraded and 15 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-day after range-bound trading in the early session today.

A dealer said this was weighed down by persistent selling pressure due to the lack of fresh market catalysts.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.59 points easier at 1,567.20 from Wednesday's close of 1,568.79.

After opening 0.68 point higher at 1,569.47, the index moved between 1,565.64 and 1,571.43 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth remained negative, with losers edging gainers 373 to 286, while 373 counters were unchanged, 965 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.14 billion shares worth RM693.80 million.

Among heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation erased nine sen to RM4.71, Petronas Gas dropped 24 sen to RM16.40, IOI Corp was six sen lower at RM4.22, Maybank trimmed two sen to RM8.45 and AmBank retreated four sen to RM3.93.

Among top losers, BAT, erased 36 sen to RM19.30, MCE Holdings declined 10.5 sen to 51 sen, KLK and Nestle slid 10 sen each to RM21.60 and RM144.10 while DKLS was eight sen weaker at RM1.62.

The most actively traded counters continued to be led by Bumi Armada, advancing one sen to 45.5 sen, while Cahya Mata Sarawak bagged seven sen to RM2.43, Sapura Engergy edged down half-a- sen to 27 sen, Velesto was half-a-sen easier at 35 sen and its warrant was flat at 14.5 sen.

The FBM 70 inched down 24.40 points to 14,066.81, the FBMT 100 Index fell 13.02 points to 10,973.55 and the FBM Ace lost 21.08 points to 4,870.12.

The FBM Emas Index reduced 12.19 points to 11,162.98 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index weakened 19.82 points to 11,789.60.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index trimmed 15.98 points to 15,151.11, the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.22 point easier at 152.62 and the Plantation Index lost 54.83 points to 6,573.78. — Bernama