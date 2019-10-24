Bank Negara: Malaysian households remain resilient despite increased aggregate debt level

Qaiser said Malaysian households' liquid financial asset-to-debt ratio remained ample at 1.5 times and asset to-debt ratio was even better at 4.1 times. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The financial position of Malaysian households remain resilient despite the elevated level of aggregate debt, a Bank Negara Malaysia official said today.

Director of Financial Surveillance Department Qaiser Iskandar Anwarudin said it was evidenced by the improvement in loan impairment ratio to 1.3 per cent compared to the five-year average of 1.5 per cent as well as a low portion of disposable income for loan repayment of 36 per cent

He said Malaysian households' liquid financial asset-to-debt ratio remained ample at 1.5 times and asset to-debt ratio was even better at 4.1 times.

"On aggregate, households continue to be resilient with their financial position remains intact," he said in a briefing here.

However, he said certain segments of the households continued to be more vulnerable to shocks particularly among those earning below RM5,000 per month. — Bernama