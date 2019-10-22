MPIB wants to boost Malaysia’s pineapple export

Director general of the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board Ruhaida Mashhor (fifth right) visits the Pineapple Crop Project during its opening ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kedondong in Pasir Mas, October 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Oct 22 — The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) wants to see more Malaysians getting involved in pineapple cultivation in order to take advantage of its huge export potential, especially coming from China.

According to its director-general, Ruhaida Mashhor, the country’s production of the fruit crop had increased between three to five per cent annually.

“This year, the country’s pineapple production increased to RM530 million compared to RM502 million last year which was a jump of about five per cent, with export contributing about RM342 million.

“The volume of exports appears to be low as the existing production is used to fulfil domestic demand,” she told reporters after launching the Farm-to-Farm Transformation Project at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kedondong here today.

Also present was Kelantan MPIB director Mohd Zamani Abd Ghani.

Currently, the size of pineapple farms in the country stood at about 16,000 hectares including those owned by the private sector.

Nevertheless, it is still insufficient to meet foreign demand for the fruit crop, she said.

“China, for example, needs 100 containers of pineapple a week but we can only supply up to 10 containers a week. Therefore, we see pineapple as having great potential for further growth due to high local and foreign demand,” she said.

As such, Ruhaida encourages the involvement of young people to jointly develop the country’s pineapple industry. — Bernama