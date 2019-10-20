RM180m export value generated at IGEM 2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 – The International Sourcing Programme (INSP) generated export value worth RM180 million at the recent International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM 2019), indicating a growing interest for Malaysian green products among world buyers.

The INSP was organised by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

In a statement, MATRADE said the INSP saw buyers from more than 30 countries such as Argentina, the United States and Netherlands being matched with 60 Malaysian suppliers.

Products that received strong interest from buyers included construction-related green products such as LED lights and solar panels, products related to biomass, waste management solutions, as well as services related to environmental and facilities management.

MATRADE director of Oil & Gas, Chemical and Energy, Jai Shankar, said green business is a smart business as cleaner and more sustainable technology and resources are being applied to the commercial world and living spaces.

“Green business is sustainable as the world looks deeper into creating a circular economy.

“As a trade-dependent nation, Malaysia has a lot to benefit from promoting green business among our exporters and world buyers,” he added. — Bernama