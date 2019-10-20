Minister: Target of RM2.5m in sales for DesaMall programme achievable

Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the ministry is confident that its sales target of RM2.5 million for the [email protected] online sales programme by year-end is achievable. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 20 — The Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) is confident that its sales target of RM2.5 million for the [email protected] online sales programme by year-end is achievable.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said this was after the company managing the programme, ELokal Sdn Bhd, took the initiative to forge cooperation with popular e-commerce companies, Lazada and Shopee.

“Since introduced in October 2017, this programme has recorded combined sales of RM1.25 million as of Oct 15 this year.

“We are confident that the support of both e-commerce platforms can spur the market for the products of rural entrepreneurs to a higher level and at the same time, see an increase in the sales value target by year-end,” she added.

She said this when met after witnessing the signing of a cooperation agreement between ELokal with Lazada and Shopee in conjunction with the Rural Entrepreneurs Carnival 2019 (KUD 2019) here today.

The cooperation also saw [email protected] being given the status of an “official shop” on the eBay platform.

This also improves the accessibility of users and places it in line with other official shops on the e-commerce platform such as Tesco, Mydin, Nestle and Samsung.

Rina said when the programme was introduced, cooperation in respect of the marketing of products online was only through the 11street platform which is now known as PrestoMall.

She said the cooperation with Lazada now provides [email protected] the “privilege” of being placed on the LazMall Store apart from being promoted via the Lazada Seller Conference and the current Malaysian products programme, MyCyberSale.

Rina said via Shopee, [email protected] was given the status of an “Official Store” and promotional campaign facilities on social media such as Shopee Live, Kuiz Shopee and access to seven countries, starting with Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

She said there were to date 1,200 rural entrepreneurs under the patronage of the [email protected] programme and was confident this number will rise to 5,000 by year-end, resulting from the impact of the cooperation inked today.

Entrepreneurs keen on participating in the [email protected] programme need to register themselves with the Companies Commission of Malaysia, have products produced by them as well as access to the use of information technology and social media. — Bernama