Fama to train 1.2 million Malaysian ‘asnaf’ youths to become entrepreneurs

LUMUT, Oct 20 — The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) is targeting to train 1.2 million new entrepreneurs from ‘asnaf’ (eligible tithe recipient) families under the youth online marketing entrepreneur (YOME) and women online marketing entrepreneur (WOMEN) programmes.

Its chairman Ishak Ismail said that all the recipients would be selected through the ‘Jom Kongsi Rezeki’ programme where their parents as well as those from the low-income households (B40) group were listed as the programme’s beneficiaries.

He said the participants would be selected from those aged 15, and up to the university level where entrepreneurship values and skills should be inculcated to help them generate income to help their families.

“From the data we have collected, we will try to locate the children of the recipients of the ‘Jom Kongsi Rezeki’ programme that need assistance and they will be absorbed into YOME or WOMEN programmes.

“We will then invite them to participate in courses under the Fama’s marketing education unit to be trained as resellers or dropship agents,” he told a press conference after officiating the Bazaar Peduli Rakyat (BPR) programme at the Lekir Farmers’ Market here today.

At the event, some 50 individuals from the community received food assistance.

Meanwhile, Ishak said, since February, some 100 youth from ‘asnaf’ families in Pahang participated in the YOME and WOMEN programmes and thus far the response has been encouraging.

He said Fama would run the programmes for three years and believed it would benefit 1.2 million ‘asnaf’ children to help their families escaping the shackles of poverty.

The YOME and WOMEN programmes used the concept of reseller or dropship agent by utilising the Agrobazaar Online portal which contained a big list of agro-based food products as the business platform, he said.

“We have 20,000 products listed on Agrobazaar Online with over 4,800 marketeers who will give guidance and we estimate that they will generate income between RM600 to RM1,000 a month,” he said. — Bernama