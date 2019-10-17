Wall Street opens higher on Brexit deal, earnings cheer

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker after agreeing on the Brexit deal in Brussels October 17, 2019. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — US stocks opened higher today, as worries over geopolitics eased after Britain struck a preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union, with sentiment also boosted by upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.40 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 27,032.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.08 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 3,000.77. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.73 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 8,176.91 at the opening bell. — Reuters