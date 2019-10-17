Wall Street opens higher on Brexit deal, earnings cheer

NEW YORK, Oct 17 — US stocks opened higher today, as worries over geopolitics eased after Britain struck a preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union, with sentiment also boosted by upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.40 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 27,032.38.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.08 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 3,000.77. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.73 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 8,176.91 at the opening bell. — Reuters