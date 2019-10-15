Ringgit unchanged at opening

At 9am, the local note was at 4.1860/1900 against the greenback from 4.1860/1900 recorded on Monday closing.— Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The ringgit open unchanged against the US dollar today with investors remained on the sidelines with issues over Brexit topping the list of their main concern, a dealer said.

At 9am, the local note was at 4.1860/1900 against the greenback from 4.1860/1900 recorded on Monday closing.

“Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union (EU) on October 31, and an EU summit beginning this Thursday will be the last chance for the two sides (Britain and EU) to agree on any deal before that deadline,” the dealer said.

He added that the lower crude oil prices, currently down by 0.34 per cent at US$59.15 (RM247.63) per barrel, is not providing support to the local currency.

The ringgit traded mixed against a basket of other currencies.

It appreciated against the yen to 3.8623/8671 from 3.8702/8746 and improved against the Euro to 4.6146/6203 from 4.6197/6258.

Vis-a-vis the Singapore dollar, the local currency went down to 3.0579/0620 from 3.0557/0597 and depreciated to 5.2756/2828 from 5.2259/2618 against the British pound. — Bernama