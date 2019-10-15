Dutch Cen Bank’s Knot: Expect IMF to cut world growth estimate

ECB board member Klaas Knot appears at a Dutch parliamentary hearing in The Hague, Netherlands September 23, 2019. — Reuters pic

AMSTERDAM, Oct 15 — Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said he expects the International Monetary Fund to trim its global economic growth forecasts later today.

Speaking to journalists in Amsterdam, Knot said he expects the global lender to trim its outlook due to uncertainties resulting from Brexit and US-China trade tensions.

“Because of all these uncertainties, the growth outlook is less rosy than a year ago,” Knot said.

“The ECB is presuming a global growth rate of around three per cent this year and I expect that the IMF, which will publish its outlook later today, will also include a lower growth projection of similar magnitude.”

The IMF is due to release new global growth forecasts at 1300 GMT. They are expected to illustrate its recent warnings of a “synchronised slowdown” as the negative effects of the US-China tariff war pile up. — Reuters