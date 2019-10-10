Felcra and Qatar’s Baladna to set up Malaysia’s largest dairy farm

Felcra Bhd and Baladna Food Industries WLL aim to produce 50 million litres of milk by 2021, adding that five locations in the northern and central region as well as Sabah and Sarawak have been identified for the purpose. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― Felcra Bhd and Baladna Food Industries WLL, Qatar’s largest dairy producer, aims to set up Malaysia’s largest dairy farm in the next two years, in line with the country’s National Food Security Policy.

Felcra chairman Datuk Nageeb Wahab said under the collaboration, the two companies aim to produce 50 million litres of milk by 2021, adding that five locations in the northern and central region as well as Sabah and Sarawak have been identified for the purpose.

“We hope to be able to meet the domestic demand which is currently heavily reliant on imports,” he told a press conference after signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two companies here, today.

Under the MoU, Felcra will provide the land while Baladna will provide the technology as well as the livestock.

“This venture will benefit Felcra in the long run and we believe it will have a positive impact on our future earnings,” he said.

Meanwhile, Baladna executive vice-chairman Ramez Al Khayyat said the collaboration is a huge opportunity for the company as Malaysia’s agriculture sector is growing.

“With the teamwork between Baladna and Felcra, we believe we can dominate the local market through a sustainable business model and government support,” he added. ― Bernama