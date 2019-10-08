Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 0.7 point to 1,558.3 from 1,559.00 at yesterday’s closing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-day today as market conditions were still broadly unsettled with most market players still adopting a wait-and-see attitude until Budget 2020 is presented at the end of the week, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) trimmed 0.7 point to 1,558.3 from 1,559.00 at yesterday’s closing.

The benchmark index opened 1.46 points better at 1,560.46 and moved between 1,556.58 and 1,565.16 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, however, gainers led losers 324 to 314, while 683 counters were unchanged, 682 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.43 billion shares worth RM741.24 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said in the interim, the key index would remain rangebound, hovering within the 1,550 and 1,570 levels as buying interest continues to stay thin.

“However, we still think overall market conditions will remain muted in the absence of fresh catalysts,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga increased four sen to RM13.68, PBBank improved two sen to RM19.36, while Maybank declined four sen to RM8.43, IHH trimmed three sen to RM5.63 and PChem slid seven sen to RM7.13.

Of the most active, Priceworth, VSolar and Sanichi improved half-a-sen to six sen, six sen and 29 sen respectively, while Sumatec and MNC Wireless declined half-a-sen to one sen and three sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 3.75 points to 11,062.3, the FBMT 100 Index increased 3.13 points to 10,887.49 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 4.88 points to 11,656.82.

The FBM 70 appreciated 36.93 points to 13,859.36 and the FBM Ace added 25.73 points to 4,587.53.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 0.67 point to 15,031.48, the Plantation Index enlarged 7.11 points to 6,555.67 but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.58 point weaker at 149.57. ― Bernama