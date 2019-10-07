Bursa Malaysia turns lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-afternoon today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-afternoon today on profit-taking in most heavyweights despite some mild bargain hunting emerging in some small cap shares, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.3 points to 1,556.37 from 1,557.67 at last Friday’s closing.

The benchmark index opened 0.12 point better.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 369 to 308, while 384 counters were unchanged, 933 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.4 billion shares worth RM759.98 million.

AllianceDBS Research, in a note, said the moving average (MA) analysis shows that the weekly FBMKLCI is in a downtrend as the 50-week MA line is still pointing down south.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.47, Tenaga improved six sen to RM13.58, PBBank increased four sen to RM19.32, and PChem slid 12 sen to RM7.19, while IHH was flat at RM5.65.

Of the most active, the new debutant to Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market, SDS Group, added two sen to 25 sen, while Sapura Energy and Sumatec were flat at 26 sen and one sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index slid 8.5 points to 11,040.02, the FBMT 100 Index shed 8.81 points to 10,865.52 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 14.56 points to 11,632.06.

The FBM 70 depreciated 9.97 points to 13,796.51, while the FBM Ace increased 74.69 points to 4,585.78.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 15.95 points to 15,013.34, while the Plantation Index decreased 18.41 points to 6,549.57 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.25 points weaker at 150.01. — Bernama