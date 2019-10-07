Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-day on bargain hunting

Bursa Malaysia stayed in the positives at mid-day today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Bursa Malaysia stayed in the positives at mid-day today as investors took a mild bargain hunting stance following a fall in the key index last week, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.84 of-a-point to 1,558.51 from 1,557.67 on last Friday’s closing.

The benchmark index opened 0.12 of-a-point better at 1,557.79 and moved between 1,556.64 and 1,560.37 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 311 to 307, while 377 counters were unchanged, 999 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.18 billion shares worth RM629.35 million.

Regional peers were mixed as Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.23 per cent to 21,361.91, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index decreased 1.11 per cent to 25,821.03 while Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose 0.71 per cent to 3,100.29.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.47, Tenaga increased 12 sen to RM13.64, PBBank improved six sen to RM19.34, IHH improved two sen to RM5.67 while PChem slid 11 sen to RM7.20.

Of the most active, the latest debutant to Bursa Malaysia’s ACE Market — SDS Group, rose two sen to 25 sen, while Sapura Energy, Sumatec and Hubline were flat at 26 sen, one sen and 4.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 5.05 points to 11,053.57, the FBMT 100 Index increased 4.37 points to 10,878.7 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 5.02 points to 11,651.64.

The FBM 70, however, depreciated 0.44 points to 13,806.04 but the FBM Ace increased 83.83 points to 4,593.12.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 20.82 points to 15,018.21, the Plantation Index gained 3.8 points to 6,571.78 but the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.87 points weaker at 150.39. — Bernama