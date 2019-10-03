Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.47 points to 1,567.43 from 1,574.90 yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at midmorning as selling activity continued across-the-board amid fears of slower economic growth, dealers said.

At 11.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.47 points to 1,567.43 from 1,574.90 yesterday.

The index opened 2.94 points weaker at 1,571.96.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 426 to 156, while 359 counters were unchanged, 1,034 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 961.42 million shares worth RM386.92 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the lower liners and broader market shares would succumb to further selling amid the weaker market sentiment.

Among heavyweights, Maybank recovered one sen to RM8.54, Tenaga eased four sen to RM13.56, PBBank lost 34 sen to RM7.38, while PChem and IHH were flat at RM7.47 and RM5.65 respectively.

Of the most actives, Sumatec eased one sen to one sen, VSolar and Armada each gained half-a-sen to eight sen and 31.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 54.81 points to 11,095.11, the FBMT 100 Index was down 53.95 points to 10,927.09 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 47.10 points to 11,672.28.

The FBM 70 depreciated 75.81 to 13,810.33 and the FBM Ace shed 5.91 points to 4,510.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 67.81 points to 15,155.50, the Plantation Index eased 21.15 points to 6,6648.18 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.34 of-a-point weaker at 152.23. ― Bernama