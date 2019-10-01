Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

At 6pm, the local note was at 4.1930/1960 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1850/1890. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today on profit taking activities and in tandem with most emerging market currencies, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local note was at 4.1930/1960 against the greenback compared with yesterday’s close of 4.1850/1890.

He said the US dollar rose to its highest in more than two years ahead of the release of the United States (US) manufacturing sector’s data.

The sector was expected to return to growth in September after a experiencing a contraction in August due to the US-China trade war.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to close at 3.0242/0272 from yesterday’s 3.0256/0296, increased against the yen to 3.8695/8733 from 3.8757/8801, and strengthened versus the euro to 4.5670/5715 from 4.5704/5752.

The local currency, however, depreciated against the British pound to 5.1507/1560 from 5.1496/1562 yesterday. — Bernama