Matrade: Trade between Malaysia and Guangxi records 120pc growth last year

NANNING, Sept 24 — Last year’s bilateral trade between Malaysia and China’s Guangxi province jumped 120 per cent to US$1.2 billion (RM5.1 billion) compared to US$532.1 million (RM2.23 billion) in the previous year, according to Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

Its trade commissioner (China-Guangzhou) Zaimah Osman said Malaysia’s import from the province last year stood at US$572.79 (RM2.4 billion), an increase from US$325.67 million (RM1.3 billion) in 2017.

“The growth was driven by volume and imports of Malaysian goods from several CAEXPO’s (China Asean Expo) promotional initiatives as well as China Post’s cooperation.

“So we can see how CAEXPO has become one of the contributors to the increased exports value to Guangxi, as it is not easy to get 100 per cent growth, it is a double-digit (growth). This is a very good indication of the future of Malaysia’s market in China,” she told reporters when met at Astaka Malaysia at China Asean Expo 2019 (CAEXPO), here, today.

Zaimah said a total of 600 business matching sessions were held with Malaysian exhibitors during the second day of the expo.

Matrade also organised a Cross Border E-Commerce matching session with 104 Chinese companies on the third day of the expo.

Several Malaysian companies also inked agreements with their Chinese partners, including De’Armani Niaga (M) Sdn Bhd with Makatas International Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd and Guangzhou Hoolinks FMCG Supply Chain Co

Other local companies forging partnership during CAEXPO were PlantBio Research Sdn Bhd with Wuhan Yiwei Trading Co, Ltd, R H Bee Farms Sdn Bhd with Yunke Upin (HK) Limited, SG Sales Service Sdn Bhd with AYZ Food Trades, Bayu Gagah Marketing (M) Sdn Bhd with Golden Ocean International Trade (Shandong) Co Ltd and Biotropics Malaysia Berhad with Nature’s Farm Singapore. — Bernama