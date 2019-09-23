Bursa lower at mid-afternoon

Turnover stood at 1.28 billion shares worth RM668.87 million. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Bursa Malaysia stayed lower at mid-afternoon with the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropping 5.12 points to 1,592.20, dragged by the downtrend in Petronas Chemicals, Sime Darby Plantation and Maxis.

The index opened 0.18 of-a-point higher at 1,597.59 compared to Friday's close of 1,597.41.

Market breadth was negative as losers overwhelmed winners 486 to 244, with 367 counters unchanged, 890 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.28 billion shares worth RM668.87 million.

Petronas-related counters continued to record a decline across the board with its blue-chip stock, Petronas Chemical fell 16 sen to RM7.53, Petronas Gas eased 10 sen to RM16.52 and Petronas Dagangan lost 20 sen to RM23.20.

Other heavyweights, Sime Darby Plantation and Tenaga Nasional Bhd both fell eight sen lower to RM4.81 and RM13.62 respectively, while Maxis declined seven sen to RM5.60.

As for the actives, Ikhmas Jaya and Netx both unchanged at one sen and 12.5 sen respectively, Bumi Armada added half-a-sen to 33.5 sen and FGV rose four sen to 93.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 30.69 points to 11,252.28, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 31.95 points to 11,083.46 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 53.84 points to 11,780.47.

The FBM 70 edged down 22.44 points to 13,940.71 and the FBM Ace rose skidded 48.32 points to 4,524.95.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 17.15 points to 15,444.78, the Plantation Index weaker by 47.23 points to 6,729.44 and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 1.60 points lower at 152.95. — Bernama