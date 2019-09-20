Pahang to receive investments worth RM1.38b from China

Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail is sworn in as Pahang mentri besar before Pahang Regent Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the Balairong Seri Istana Abu Bakar in this file picture taken on May 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Sept 20 — Pahang will be getting RM1.38 billion of investments from China via a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with six companies from the country.

A Mentri Besar press secretary’s office media statement here today said the MoU was signed by a delegation of the state government headed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail to China since Wednesday.

Among the companies are ND Paper (M) Bhd which will build a factory in Bentong to produce paper and pulp worth RM522.2 million and a RM200 million investment by China Travel Service Meizian Company Limited to create an ‘eco tourism city’ in Bukit Tinggi.

The investment also involved the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) here via TNP Power Sdn Bhd with an investment valued at RM341.74 million for a plant to generate integrated energy and heat as well as the Zhongxin Resources Regeneration Technology Sdn Bhd which is involved in producing paper and plastic particles valued at RM122.48 million

Meanwhile Wuxi Jinxie Industrial Company Limited has committed investment valued at RM100 million to build a low speed wind turbine to generate energy in Pulau Tioman, Rompin.

Apart from that, the MoU also involved the construction of a plant to produce residence solar panel in the Gebeng Industrial Area here by Power China Construction Group with investment worth RM100 million.

Wan Rosdy said he hoped all MoUs would be realised and is confident they would give a major socio-economic push to the state government and the people in Pahang.

On the visit to China, Wan Rosdy also paid a courtesy call on Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Governor, Chen Wu and among the subjects discussed in the meeting was the proposal to have direct Kuantan-Nanning flights to shorten travelling time between the two destinations. — Bernama