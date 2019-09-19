Selling pressure pins Bursa in negative territory at mid-afternoon

Persistent selling keeps Bursa Malaysia in the red at mid-afternoon — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Bursa Malaysia stayed easier at mid-afternoon today on persistent selling seen in index-linked counters, notably Maybank and KL Kepong.

Maybank fell two sen to RM8.68 while KL Kepong gave up 20 sen to RM23.16.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 5.53 points to 1,593.96 from yesterday's close of 1,599.49.

The index opened 0.84 point lower at 1,598.65.

Market breadth was negative as losers outnumbered gainers 424 to 281 with 377 counters unchanged, 897 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.40 billion shares worth RM742.69 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank was flat at RM20.16, TNB gained four sen to RM13.64, Petronas Chemicals slipped two sen to RM7.67, and IHH Healthcare fell eight sen to RM5.67.

The FBM Emas Index declined 39.63 points to 11,259.84, the FBMT 100 Index dropped 42.39 points to 11,091.36 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went down 56.02 points to 11,805.68.

The FBM 70 sank 69.59 points to 13,932.59 and the FBM Ace dipped 32.96 points to 4,498.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 11.62 points to 15,438.43, the Plantation Index weakened by 52.87 points to 6,772.22, and the Industrial Products & Services Index was 0.53 point lower at 154.05. — Bernama