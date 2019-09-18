Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.50 points weaker at 1,594.80 against yesterday’s close of 1,604.30. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning today, with the benchmark index remaining in negative territory, due to selling in selected blue-chips such as KL Kepong and Petronas Dagangan.

KL Kepong fell 50 sen to RM23.08 and Petronas Dagangan lost 42 sen to RM23.00.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 9.50 points weaker at 1,594.80 against yesterday’s close of 1,604.30.

The index opened 4.73 points lower at 1,599.57.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 361 to 237 with 324 counters unchanged, 1,049 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 803.59 million units worth RM382.54 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank and Axiata were flat at RM8.65 and RM4.27 respectively, Public Bank fell four sen to RM20.12, TNB deducted two sen to RM13.60 and Petronas Chemicals eased 10 sen to RM7.67, while Nestle contracted RM1.10 to RM145.90.

The FBM Emas Index declined 47.08 points to 11,274.61, the FBMT 100 Index was 47.88 points weaker at 11,107.35 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index eased 30.20 points to 11,833.56.

The FBM Ace went down 10.09 points to 4,522.88, but the FBM 70 rose 15.18 points to 13,994.63.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 140.43 points to 15,414.89 and the Plantation Index dropped 51.32 points to 6,782.87, while the Industrial Products and Services fell 0.71 of a point to 154.43. — Bernama