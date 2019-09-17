Bursa remains lower at mid-afternoon

Early buying support has now gone into retreat as Bursa Malaysia stays in the red at mid-afternoon. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, on lack of buying interest in selected blue-chips.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.41 point easier at 1,599.84 against Friday’s close of 1,601.25.

The index opened 8.67 points higher at 1,609.92.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 480 to 327 with 339 counters unchanged, 833 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.97 billion units worth RM1.29 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM8.92, Petronas Chemicals gained 29 sen to RM7.70, Maxis increased five sen to RM5.65 while TNB eased 18 sen to RM13.60, Public Bank fell two sen to RM20.10 and IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.66.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 9.42 points to 11,301.91 and the FBMT 100 Index was 10.53 points lower at 11,135.53, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 1.03 points to 11,833.13.

The FBM Ace went down 9.11 points to 4,547.90, and the FBM 70 eased 16.31 points to 14,001.58.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 21.48 points to 15,550.27 and the Plantation Index eased 38.24 points to 6,786.93, while the Industrial Products and Services gained 1.94 points to 154.58. Bernama