Bursa marginally higher at mid-morning

While Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory, losers lead gainers 344 to 301 with 337 counters unchanged at mid-morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained marginally higher on continued buying interest seen in selected oil and gas (O&G) linked companies, led by Petronas Dagangan.

At 11.15am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.95 of-a-point better at 1,602.20 against last Friday’s close of 1,601.25.

The index opened 8.67 points higher at 1,609.92.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 344 to 301, with 337 counters unchanged, 997 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion units worth RM735.57 million.

A dealer said the spike in oil prices due to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil production facilities could benefit O&G stocks on Bursa Malaysia and lead to higher revenue for the government.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Dagangan added 46 sen to RM23.76, Petronas Chemicals rose 23 sen to RM7.64, Maybank was flat at RM8.90 and TNB fell eight sen to RM13.70.

The FBM Emas Index increased 3.57 points to 11,314.90, the FBMT 100 Index was 1.44 points higher at 11,147.50 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 14.03 points to 11,846.13.

The FBM Ace went up 5.93 points to 4,562.94, but the FBM 70 eased 19.74 points to 13,998.15.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 1.17 points to 15,572.92 and the Plantation Index fell 23.28 points to 6,801.89, while Industrial Products and Services added 1.49 points to 154.13. — Bernama