HONG KONG, Sept 13 — Hong Kong stocks opened with small gains today as investors cheered a fresh round of stimulus measures from the European Central Bank, with hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.25 per cent, or 66.88 points, to 27,154.51.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday. — AFP