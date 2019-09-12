Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

The market barometer opened 0.91 of-a-point better at 1,603.21 as compared to yesterday’s close of 1,602.30. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend with FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) up 4.07 points to 1,606.37 as at 11am.

The market remained steady ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting today as well as the announcement by FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index (WGBI) soon.

BNM Governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus recently said the central bank has had an encouraging discussion with global bond index provider, FTSE Russell, on the possibilities of Malaysian bonds remaining in the WGBI.

Topping the heavyweights’ list, Petronas Chemical added 27 sen to RM7.50, Maybank rose seven sen to RM8.96, Digi was 12 sen higher at RM4.73 and Axiata edged up two sen to RM4.22.

Of the actives, Hubline and Tadmax inched up half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and 31.5 sen respectively, while Green Packet advanced one sen to 25.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 22.21 points to 11,314.07, the FBMT100 Index improved 21.91 points to 11,149.72 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 20.36 points to 11,149.72.

The FBM Ace decreased 19.18 points to 4,4.91 and the FBM 70 expanded 20.50 points to 13,909.76.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 40.64 points to 15,601.74, the Plantation Index dropped 22.63 points to 6,823.11 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.98 points up at 152.97.

Market breadth was positive as gainers led losses 335 to 242, with 325 counters unchanged, 1,067 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 738.45 million units worth RM454.99 million. — Bernama