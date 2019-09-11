Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-morning

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.55 of-a-point higher at 1,596.40 compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,595.85. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― Bursa Malaysia pared gains, but remained in positive territory at mid-morning, supported by selected interest in heavyweights led by Axiata.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.55 of-a-point higher at 1,596.40 compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,595.85.

The market barometer opened 2.03 points better at 1,597.88.

Among heavyweights, Axiata and Petronas Chemical rose eight sen each to RM4.19 and RM7.08 respectively.

Maybank rose three sen to RM8.89 and CIMB was two sen higher at RM5.02.

Of the actives, Green Packet rose one sen to 25 sen and Metronic Global was flat at seven sen.

Yesterday, Metronic Global secured an audiovisual and information technology system job worth RM18.7 million in the national project Merdeka PNB 118.

The FBM Emas Index inched up 9.68 points to 11,251.47, the FBMT100 Index improved 8.58 points to 11,089.18 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 11.88 points to 11,758.31.

The FBM Ace slipped 15.57 points to 4,463.92 and the FBM 70 went up 30.27 points to 13,850.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 18.16 points to 15,534.86, the Plantation Index dropped 14.51 points to 6,812.70 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.45 of-a-point higher at 149.49.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers slightly by 277 to 265, with 349 counters unchanged, 1,069 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 897.07 million units worth RM470.23 million. ― Bernama