Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.18 points higher at 1,597.03 compared with Tuesday's close of 1,595.85, led by Axiata, Petronas Chemical and Maybank. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning, lifted by gains in selected heavyweights.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.18 points higher at 1,597.03 compared with Tuesday's close of 1,595.85, led by Axiata, Petronas Chemical and Maybank.

The market barometer opened 2.03 points better at 1,597.88.

An analyst said market sentiment turned cautious ahead of the expected further monetary easing by the European Central Bank tomorrow.

Among heavyweights, Axiata added nine sen to RM4.20, Petronas Chemicals gained 11 sen to RM7.11 and Maybank rose two sen to RM8.88.

Of the actives, Green Packet increased one sen to 25 sen and Metronic Global lost half-a-sen to 6.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index inched up 11.41 points to 11,253.20, the FBMT100 Index improved 10.06 points to 11,090.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 9.75 points to 11,756.18.

The FBM Ace added 1.15 points to 4,480.64 and the FBM 70 rose 20.18 points to 13,840.65.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 32.79 points to 15,549.49, the Plantation Index dropped 4.71 points to 6,822.64, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.55 of-a-point higher at 149.59.

On the broader market, losers slightly outpaced gainers by 371 to 344, with 383 counters unchanged, 862 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.59 billion units worth RM1 billion. ― Bernama