Bursa Malaysia slightly higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Bursa Malaysia edged slightly higher at mid-morning today, as mild profit taking in heavyweights emerged and reversed some earlier gains, dealers said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.50 of-a-point higher at 1,600.25, compared with yesterday’s close of 1,599.75.

It opened 1.91 points higher at 1,601.66.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 299 to 231, with 334 counters unchanged, 1,084 untraded and 15 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 665.96 million units worth RM439.03 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM8.75, Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare advanced four sen each to RM6.92 and RM5.80, respectively, while TNB was flat at RM13.80 and Public Bank slipped four sen to RM20.20.

Of the actives, GD Express added two sen to 30.5 sen, Pricemorth International and MNC Wireless earned half-a-sen each to five sen and nine sen, respectively, while Uzma gained three sen to 46.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 14.51 points to 11,261.78, the FBMT100 Index was 14.30 points higher at 11,100.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 27.07 points to 11,794.92.

The FBM Ace decreased 0.36 of-a-point to 4,448.35 and the FBM 70 gained 62.53 points to 13,803.37.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 18.03 points to 15,492.81, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.78 of-a-point to 148.60 while the Plantation Index shed 49.63 points to 6,746.88. — Bernama