Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning today, as earlier gains were capped by mild profit-taking in selected consumer products and financial services counters, dealers said.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.08 points higher at 1,592.60, compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,591.52.

It opened 2.45 points higher at 1,593.97.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 269 to 229, with 363 counters unchanged, 1,076 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 825.96 million units worth RM359.96 million.

Among top losers were British American Tobacco and Hong Leong Financial Group, which declined 38 sen and 26 sen each to RM19.10 and RM16.40, respectively.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.70, TNB fell four sen to RM13.72, IHH Healthcare slipped one sen to RM5.75, while Public Bank rose 14 sen to RM20.22 and Petronas Chemicals went up two sen to RM6.82.

Of the actives, NETX, Priceworth International and EA Holdings earned half-a-sen each to 1.5 sen, 5.5 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, while MNC Wireless and Bumi Armada were flat at eight sen and 25 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index added 4.68 points to 11,205.30, the FBMT100 Index was 5.12 points higher at 11,046.95 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 1.29 points to 11,720.76.

The FBM Ace increased 0.79 of-a-point to 4,443.36 and the FBM 70 declined 3.63 points to 13,732.44.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 26.59 points to 15,456.77, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.10 of-a-point to 146.80 while the Plantation Index decreased 3.52 points to 6,756.75. ― Bernama