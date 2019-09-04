Bursa Malaysia turns higher at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.07 points higher at 1,594.59 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,591.52. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Bursa Malaysia turned higher at mid-afternoon today, supported by emerging buying interest in utilities and consumer products and services counters, and in line with most regional markets, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.07 points higher at 1,594.59 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,591.52.

It opened 2.45 points higher at 1,593.97.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 358 to 328, while 377 counters remained unchanged, 874 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.62 billion units worth RM878.09 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM8.72, Public Bank went up 12 sen to RM20.20, while TNB slipped six sen to RM13.70, Petronas Chemicals declined one sen to RM6.79 and IHH Healthcare fell two sen to RM5.74.

As for the actives, NETX and MNC Wireless were flat at one sen and eight sen respectively, while Priceworth International and Bumi Armada added one sen each to six sen and 26 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index improved 26.02 points to 11,226.64, the FBMT100 Index increased 23.22 points to 11,065.05 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 25.40 points to 11,747.45.

The FBM Ace eased 14.29 points to 4,428.28 but the FBM 70 advanced 36.961points to 13,772.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index perked 47.95 points to 15,477.86, the Plantation Index went up 24.39 points to 6,784.66 but the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.06 point lower at 146.48. ― Bernama