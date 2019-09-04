Bursa Malaysia ends morning session mixed

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 1.04 points at 1,592.56 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,591.52. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session on a mixed tone in line with its regional peers, as earlier gains were halted by renewed concerns over global economic growth, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 1.04 points at 1,592.56 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,591.52.

It opened 2.45 points higher at 1,593.97

A dealer said that most of the Asian equities were mixed in the morning session today, as lower-than-expected US manufacturing report reignited concerns about global economic growth.

He said the Institute for Supply Management’s US purchasing managers index fell below 50 in August, indicating a contraction in US manufacturing and joining a slew of weak readings for factories across the globe.

The disappointing data led traders to boost bets on deeper rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.70, Public Bank rose four sen to RM20.12, while TNB slipped four sen to RM13.72, Petronas Chemicals went down three sen to RM6.77 and IHH Healthcare declined two sen to RM5.74.

Of the actives, NETX, Bumi Armada and MNC Wireless were flat at one sen, 25 sen and eight sen, respectively, while Priceworth International added one sen to six sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 8.75 points to 11,209.37, the FBMT100 Index increased 7.73 points to 11,049.56 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 10.67 points to 11,732.72.

The FBM Ace rose 5.47 points to 4,448.04 and the FBM 70 was 11.61 points higher at 13,747.68.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index secured 25.99 points to 15,455.90, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.36 point to 146.54 and the Plantation Index advanced 40.22 points to 6,800.49.

On the broader market, losers thumped gainers 326 to 291, while 373 counters remained unchanged, 947 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.28 billion units worth RM644.77 million. ― Bernama