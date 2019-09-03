Hong Kong stocks end with losses

(From left) The Hong Kong Exchanges flag, Chinese national flag and Hong Kong flag are hoisted outside the Hong Kong Stocks Exchange in Hong Kong, June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Sept 3 — Hong Kong shares dropped today as investors fret over the lack of movement in China-US trade talks, with the two sides still unable to agree a schedule for a planned meeting this month.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.39 per cent, or 98.70 points, to 25,527.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.21 per cent, or 6.04 points, to 2,930.15 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.66 per cent, or 10.64 points, to 1,625.56. — AFP