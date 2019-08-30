Bursa Malaysia stays firmer at mid-day

Among heavyweights, Maybank perked 10 sen to RM8.67, TNB and Petronas chemicals gained eight sen each to RM13.88 and RM6.85 respectively and IHH added one sen to RM5.78. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-day today on improving investment sentiment and amid positive developments on US-China trade tensions.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 9.87 points to 1,605.05 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,595.18.

It opened 7.06 points higher at 1,602.24.

A dealer said the slight thawing in the US-China trade dispute provided an impetus for the key index’s near-term recovery.

“We also think that broader market stocks are set for a recovery, helped by an improved market undertone,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank perked 10 sen to RM8.67, TNB and Petronas chemicals gained eight sen each to RM13.88 and RM6.85 respectively and IHH added one sen to RM5.78.

Public Bank was flat at RM20.32.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada bagged two sen to 24 sen, Vsolar and MNC Wireless climbed half-a-sen each to 14 sen and 8.5 sen respectively, and TH Heavy Engineering gained one sen to seven sen.

KNM slipped half-a-sen to 38.5.

The FBM Emas Index expanded 75.68 points to 11,298.83, the FBMT100 Index increased 76.8 points to 11,138.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 66.18 points to 11,844.71.

The FBM Ace went up 11.81 points to 4,522.2 and the FBM 70 was 130.25 points lower at 13,870.16.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 118.55 points to 15,489.1, the Industrial Products and Services Index was higher by 0.68 of-a-point at 147.54 and the Plantation Index improved 12.1 points to 6,829.89.

On the broader market, gainers edged losers 420 to 264, while 360 counters remained unchanged, 943 untraded and 71 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.1 billion units worth RM705.21 million. — Bernama