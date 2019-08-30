Bursa Malaysia continues positive momentum at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 381 to 201, with 337 counters unchanged, 1,068 untraded and 71 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bursa Malaysia continued its positive momentum into mid-morning today, but sentiment still remained cautious.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.98 points higher at 1,603.16, compared with yesterday’s close of 1,595.18

It opened 7.06 points higher at 1,602.24.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 381 to 201, with 337 counters unchanged, 1,068 untraded and 71 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 800 million units worth RM438.82 million.

A dealer said with the FBM KLCI surpassing 1,600 points, it remained to be seen if the recovery could strengthen beyond this level, as there remains some measure of cautiousness that could cap potential upsides.

“At the same time, the key index’s valuation remains on the fair side despite its recent pullback and with corporate earnings growth still anemic, the upside potential could be measured for now,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank perked 10 sen to RM8.67, TNB added six sen to RM13.86, Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM6.81 and IHH edged up two sen to RM5.79.

Public Bank fell four sen to RM20.28.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada and TH Heavy Engineering added one sen each to 23 sen and seven sen respectively, and MNC Wireless climbed half-a-sen to 8.5 sen.

KNM slipped half-a-sen to 38.5 sen and Carimin lost three sen to 93 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 66.239 points to 11,289.39, the FBMT100 Index was 66.2 points higher at 11,128.32 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 55.14 points to 11,833.67.

The FBM Ace increased 2.21 points to 4,512.6 and the FBM 70 jumped 127.32 points to 13,867.23.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 114.17 points to 15,484.72 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.55 of a point higher at 147.41, while the Plantation Index eased 1.04 points to 6,816.75. — Bernama