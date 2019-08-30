BNM’s official reserve assets at US$103.911b as at end-July 2019

In a statement here, the central bank said for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits would amount to US$6,892.9 million, arising from the maturity of the foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) official reserve assets amounted to US$103.911 billion (RM438.6 billion), while other foreign currency assets stood at US$216.9 million as at end-July 2019.

In a statement here, the central bank said for the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans, securities and deposits would amount to US$6,892.9 million, arising from the maturity of the foreign currency Bank Negara Interbank Bills.

The pre-determined short-term outflows of currency loans, securities and deposits include among others, the scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government and repayment, said BNM in its, “Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-July 2019” released today.

Meanwhile, the short forward positions amounted to US$12,838.8 million, while long forward positions were at US$160 million as at end-July 2019, reflecting the management of the ringgit’s liquidity in the money market.

“In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2,466.8 million in the next 12 months,” said the central bank.

It said the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets were the government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$336.7 million.

There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions. — Bernama