Bursa ends morning session lower

After an encouraging start to trading, Bursa Malaysia saw little buying support with the KLCI on a mild downturn at the break. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on lack of follow-through buying and amid cautious sentiment.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.99 points lower at 1,587.83 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,589.82.

It opened 3.54 points higher at 1,593.63.

A dealer said investors adopted a wait-and-see approach on the lack of catalysts and ongoing developments in US-China trade tensions.

“The wait-and-see attitude is leaving the key index directionless with the current results reporting season hardly bringing much cheer, as results are still on the mixed-to-lower side,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.55 and TNB gained four sen to RM13.78.

Public Bank lost 10 sen to RM20.22 and Petronas chemicals eased 11 sen to RM6.79, while IHH was flat at RM5.75.

As for the actives, Vsolar and Sapura were flat at 14 sen and 26.5 sen.

MNC Wireless bagged half-a-sen to eight sen and KNM climbed one sen to 39 sen,while TM lost 34 sen to RM3.74.

The FBM Emas Index contracted 30.37 points to 11,183.1, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 27.84 points to 11,022.51 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 36.69 points to 11,731.1.

The FBM Ace shed 51.86 points to 4,486.41 and the FBM 70 was 93.021 points lower at 13,737.89.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 31.579 points to 15,321.23, the Industrial Products and Services Index was lower by 0.97 of-a-point at 146.39 and the Plantation Index declined 13.11 points to 6,744.78.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 446 to 212, while 356 counters remained unchanged, 962 untraded and 64 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.06 billion units worth RM617.14 million. — Bernama