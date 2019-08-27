Discussions on merger with Telenor still ongoing, says Axiata

Axiata president and group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim speaks during Axiata Group Bhd’s FY2017 Financial Results briefing in Kuala Lumpur February 22, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The discussion on the proposed merger between Axiata Group Bhd and Norway’s Telenor ASA is still ongoing, said Axiata president and group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim today.

He, however, declined to provide further details when pressed on news reports that the planned merger involving Axiata and Telenor Group’s Asian operations has hit a snag.

“(The discussions) it is still ongoing. That is it for now. (We will announce it) soon,” he told reporters after the launch of Axiata and Celcom Axiata Bhd’s Merdeka campaign here, today.

Celcom Axiata CEO Mohamad Idham Nawawi was also present.

Axiata will announce its second-quarter financial results on Thursday this week.

Citing at least three sources, the news report said the talks were proving difficult to conclude, and that there were many issues that made it difficult to go through with the merger.

When the deal was announced in early May this year, it was said the merger would take about three months to conclude.

Meanwhile, Axiata and Celcom have re-emphasised the spirit of unity through a short film called Getaran Pertama.

Based on true events back in 1957, the film chronicles the search for the first choir to sing Negaraku, the national anthem of the soon-to-be-independent Malaya.

The film depicts the adventures of Radio Malaya music supervisor Tan Sri Ahmad Merican and a music teacher/conductor Tony Fonseka as they rise to the challenge in fulfilling a historical significant wish of the first Prime Minister Tuanku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj of seeing everyday Malaysians perform the choir.

Getaran Pertama will reach Malaysians beginning August 28 via all social media and digital platforms.

Throughout the Merdeka celebrations, Axiata and Celcom will also reach out to the communities at identified locations with ongoing activities. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur will be the first location. — Bernama