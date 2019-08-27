Bursa opens rangebound on cautious sentiment

After a marginally higher opening, Bursa Malaysia retreated in tight range trading as investor caution prevails. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Bursa Malaysia opened rangebound today on cautious sentiment as investors continue to monitor developments in US-China trade tensions.

At 9.10am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI eased 0.26 point to 1,600.27 after opening 0.87 point higher at 1,601.4 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,600.53

A dealer said the wariness over the market’s performance is likely to continue and this might limit the key index’s potential upsides in the near term.

“The key index’s resistances remain at 1,610 and 1,620 respectively, while the supports are at the 1,580-1,590 levels,” he said.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added three sen to RM8.62, Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM6.85 and IHH perked 13 sen to RM5.83.

Public Bank and TNB loSt two sen each to RM20.78 and RM13.68 respectively.

For actives, AirAsia X slipped half-a-sen to 19 sen while Bumi Armada was flat at 22 sen.

Greatech and Redtone added two sen each to RM1.19 and 40.5 sen respectively and DRB-Hicom gained four sen to RM2.64.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index improved 7.631 points to 11,310.48, the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 2.22 points to 11,814.79 and the FBMT 100 Index was 6.36 points higher at 11,144.7.

The FBM Ace went up 11.46 points to 4,525.11 and the FBM 70 jumped 41.689 points to 14,038.64.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 28.97 points to 15,654.87 and the Plantation Index inched up 3.36 points to 6,801.44 while the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.04 point lower at 147.13.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 171 to 82, with 160 counters unchanged, 1,565 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 143.65 million units worth RM69.24 million. — Bernama