Bursa ends lower as cautious sentiment prevails

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.69 points at the close to 1,590.84, the day’s low, after opening at the intraday high of 1,601.4. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today, weighed down by cautious sentiment as investors remained wary of the US-China trade war.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 9.69 points at the close to 1,590.84, the day’s low, after opening at the intraday high of 1,601.4.

A dealer said the local stock market failed to track most regional markets, which edged higher after US President Donald Trump indicated the possibility of a trade deal with China.

“Most Asian stocks edged higher today as Washington and Beijing struck a conciliatory tone, calming markets that roiled after a fresh round of trade tariffs,” he said.

Regionally, the Shanghai Composite Index increased 1.35 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 inched up 0.96 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 0.06 per cent.

On the local bourse, Maybank lost four sen to RM8.55 while Public Bank and TNB fell 10 sen each to RM20.70 and RM13.60, respectively.

Petronas Chemicals rose eight sen to RM6.88 and IHH gained three sen to RM5.73.

As for actives, KNM gained three sen to 38.5 sen while MNC Wireless was flat at nine sen.

Priceworth and Vsolar slipped half-a-sen each to 5.5 sen and 13 sen, respectively, and AirAsia X slipped one sen to 18.5 sen.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index went down 74.54 points to 11,228.31, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 71.65 points to 11,740.92 and the FBMT 100 Index was 75.649 points lower at 11,062.69.

The FBM Ace declined 20.68 points to 4,492.97 and the FBM 70 gave up 129.01 points to 13,867.94.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 155.721 points to 15,470.18, the Plantation Index contracted 26.7 points to 6,771.38 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.07 of-a-point lower at 147.1.

Market breadth was negative as losers outpaced gainers 471 to 293, with 402 counters unchanged, 812 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover was lower at 2.11 billion units worth RM2.61 billion from yesterday’s 2.21 billion units worth RM1.81.

Main Market volume increased to 1.41 billion shares valued at RM2.45 billion from yesterday’s 1.30 billion shares valued at RM1.60 billion.

Warrants turnover fell to 407.56 million units worth RM93.42 million from Monday’s 635 million units worth RM150.4 million.

Volume on the ACE Market expanded to 287.64 million shares valued at RM67.1 million from 272.47 million shares valued at RM59.46 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 222.45 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (239.8 million), construction (79.73 million), technology (87.81 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (80.53 million), property (121.76 million), plantations (31.86 million), REITs (13.96 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (352.5 million), healthcare (29.07 million), telecommunications and media (88.77 million), transportation and logistics (41.43 million), and utilities (28.9 million). — Bernama