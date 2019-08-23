Bursa Malaysia stays in negative territory at mid-morning

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.00 points lower at 1,600.47, compared with yesterday’s close of 1,602.47. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-morning, with heavyweight counters remaining as the top contributors in paring down the composite index.

At 11.03am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.00 points lower at 1,600.47, compared with yesterday’s close of 1,602.47.

It opened 6.7 points lower at 1,595.77.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 327 to 242, while 312 counters remained unchanged, 1077 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 663.37 million units worth RM414.88 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank was flat at RM20.80, AMMB and RHB both shed one sen to RM4.13 and RM5.51, respectively, while Hong Leong Bank decreased six sen to RM16.94 and Hong Leong Financial weakened four sen to RM16.60.

On the actives, MNC Wireless shed half a sen to 7.5 sen, while AirAsiaX and Perdana Petroleum both lost one sen to 18.5 sen and 33 sen, respectively.

The FBM Ace dropped 66.99 points to 4,580.65, the FBM 70 slipped 27.37 points to 14,108.58, the FBM Emas Index shed 13.86 points to 11,324.93, the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 18.84 points to 11,851.11 and the FBMT 100 Index was 15.75 points lower at 11,158.74.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index weakened 10.75 points to 15,577.36, the Plantation Index contracted 13.66 points to 6,758.99, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.55 of-a-point higher at 149.84. ― Bernama