Hong Kong stocks start on front foot

HONG KONG, Aug 22 — Hong Kong stocks started today with small gains following a positive lead from Wall Street and more upbeat comments from Donald Trump regarding trade talks with China.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.06 per cent, or 15.89 points, to 26,285.93 at the open.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.25 per cent, or 7.33 points, to 2,887.66 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, gained 0.25 per cent, or 3.98 points, to 1,576.60. — AFP