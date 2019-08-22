Bursa Malaysia remains mixed at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained mixed after lunch break. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Bursa Malaysia remained mixed after lunch break as the market barometer was opened higher but market breadth was on the downside due to profit-taking activities.

As at 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.11 points higher at 1,598.70 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,602.75.

The index opened 1.67 points higher at 1,596.26.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 398 to 317, while 380 counters remained unchanged, 864 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.37 billion units worth RM897.95 million.

According to an analyst, the positive market indicator was sustained by buying in selected heavyweights, but as the index reached its immediate resistance level, selling occurred on the back of profit-taking, pushing down the index again.

“The FBM KLCI is expected to continue trading range-bound for the rest of the day as it waits for fresh catalysts,” he said.

Of heavyweights, Sime Darby, IHH, Digi and Dialog all added one sen to RM2.10, RM5.67, RM4.99 and RM3.48 respectively, while Genting Malaysia and Genting Bhd both shed two sen to RM3.08 and RM5.96.

As for actives, Vsolar dropped one sen to 14 sen, Berjaya Land and Jaks gained one sen each to 23.5 sen and 83 sen, while NETX and MNC Wireless both flat at 1.5 sen and 7.5 sen.

The FBM Ace rose 8.27 points to 4,614.44, the FBM 70 slipped 19.08 points to 14,136.66, the FBM Emas Index recovered 18.97 points to 11,321.36, the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 22.60 points to 11,856.29 and the FBMT 100 Index was 18.39 points higher at 11,154.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 43.49 points to 15,555.65, the Plantation Index rose 10.48 points to 6761.25, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.43 of-a-point higher at 150.07. — Bernama