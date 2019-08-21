Bursa Malaysia, NCWO to jointly organise inaugural women & investment seminar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and the National Council of Women’s Organisations, Malaysia (NCWO) will jointly organise the inaugural Women and Investment seminar on August 24 in conjunction with Women’s Day 2019.

The seminar aimed to help women learn about financial planning and investment and encourage them to participate in stock investing, as well as to attract women entrepreneurs to raise funds from the capital market, Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

“There will also be an exhibition featuring products and services of women entrepreneurs in various NCWO affiliates,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the seminar offered a valuable platform for the exchange to support women empowerment by helping them increase their potential to achieve their financial goals through opportunities to grow value in the capital market.

“To improve the lives of women, we continue to drive various initiatives that reflect our commitment towards the gender equality agenda,” he said.

Bursa Malaysia said the seminar will feature two informative sessions on opportunities for women investors and women entrepreneurs.

“Potential investors will be able to obtain knowledge on investment products and services, how to invest in the stock market and how to access financial information that helps them make informed investment decisions.

“Women entrepreneurs, on the other hand, will be able to find out more about fund raising in the capital market and the business opportunities they can derive from listing their companies on Bursa Malaysia,” it added. — Bernama